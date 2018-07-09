Bugatti Chiron Divo, Cadillac CT5 Coupe, Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe: Car News Headlines

News
42 minutes ago
42 minutes ago
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-MedienEnlarge Photo
Bugatti is reportedly planning a hardcore version of its Chiron hypercar targeted at ultra-wealthy track enthusiasts. Rather than a boost in power, the hardcore Chiron is said to benefit from less weight, a racing-style transmission, and aerodynamics aimed at increased downforce.
Patents for a potential new Cadillac coupe with Escala concept-inspired styling have surfaced. The depicted car looks more like a concept than a production model, though there are rumors that a production model is in the works.
A redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe has been spotted for the first time, and judging by our spy shots the designers are going with a sleeker, more athletic look for the second-generation model.
You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.
Hardcore Bugatti Chiron Divo might be coming to 2018 Monterey Car Week
Patent drawings hint at Cadillac Escala-inspired coupe
2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe spy shots
Honda, Ford lead list of 10 most affordable vehicles to insure for 2018
2021 Mercedes-Benz S-Class spy shots and video
UK launches Road to Zero electric car initiatives
Drive off in a 2019 Ford Edge ST for $43,350
2019 Subaru Impreza: the all-weather compact car gets safer
Vettel edges out Hamilton for 2018 Formula 1 British Grand Prix win
VW TDI owners face deadline to finalize claims
