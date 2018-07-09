Drive off in a 2019 Ford Edge ST for $43,350

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford's 335-horsepower Edge ST is speeding into showrooms with a starting price of $43,350, including destination.

As Cars Direct posted on Friday, the new-for-2019 Edge ST is priced $1,585 higher than the Edge Sport it replaces, but for the extra dollars you get increased horsepower and more.

The Edge ST comes with a 2.7-liter twin-turbocharged V-6 with 335 horsepower and 380 pound-feet of torque. That compares to the old Edge Sport which had a similar engine but a lower output of 315 hp and 350 lb-ft.

2019 Ford Edge ST Enlarge Photo

There's also a new eight-speed automatic with rev-matching and a sport mode that gives the small SUV's exhaust a louder bark, sharpens up its throttle mapping, and ensures its transmission holds lower gears for longer.

For further performance gains, a performance brake package and summer tires for the standard 21-inch wheels (20-inch on Edge Sport) can be added. The brake package adds bigger, vented front rotors to join the standard vented rotors at the rear. It costs $2,695 but Cars Direct points out that it is only eligible on Edge STs equipped with a $5,585 Equipment Group 401A package. This pricey package is a tech pack that adds among other items a front 180-degree camera, hands-free liftgate, navigation, and Ford's new Co-Pilot360 Assist+ suite of electronic driver aids.

Sales of the 2019 Edge ST commence this summer.