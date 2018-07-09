Hardcore Bugatti Chiron Divo might be coming to 2018 Monterey Car Week

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



In May we learned that Bugatti held a private preview showing of a new Chiron variant in Los Angeles.

One of the people claiming to have attended the preview described the car as “controversial” and being “pretty limited.”

It seems Bugatti has now shown the car again, this time in New York City, and The Supercar Blog has new details from someone in attendance.

The car will apparently be called the Chiron Divo and be limited to 100 units. It's been described as a hardcore variant designed for track use, and thus is said to be coming with a racing transmission, reduced weight and most likely downforce generating aero. Peak output is said to match the regular Chiron's 1,480 horsepower, though.

The new aero package is likely the reason for an expected reduced top speed of 239 mph, which compares with the regular Chiron's governed top speed of 261 mph. Acceleration is said to be improved in the Chiron Divo, however, so we could be looking at something quicker than the 2.5 seconds it takes the regular Chiron to hit 62 mph.

As mentioned, just 100 units are expected to be produced, meaning the car will account for one fifth of all Chiron production. Apparently all build slots have been sold despite a rumored price tag of $5.8 million, or roughly double the price tag of a regular Chiron.

We should know more soon as the Chiron Divo is expected to make its public debut during the 2018 Monterey Car Week in mid-August. Stay tuned.