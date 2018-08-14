2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe spy shots and video

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



There's a redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLE just around the corner, and that means a redesigned GLE Coupe as well.

Today we have new spy shots and video of the latter, which was spotted in prototype form outside Mercedes' headquarters in Germany.

It's immediately clear that the the designers are going with a sleeker, more athletic look for the second-generation GLE Coupe. There's even a large rear spoiler attached to the tester, likely part of an AMG Line styling package.

Underpinning the vehicle is Mercedes' MHA modular platform designed for crossover SUVs. The platform is closely related to Mercedes’ MRA platform found in most of the automaker’s sedans and coupes, and made its debut in the 2016 GLC. A redesigned GLS based on the platform is also in the works.

Powertrains should include Mercedes’ latest inline-6 with mild-hybrid tech, plus a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V-8 reserved for a Mercedes-AMG GLE63 Coupe. A plug-in hybrid option should also be available.

Completing the drivetrain in each model should be a nine-speed automatic and rear-biased all-wheel-drive system.

2020 Mercedes-Benz GLE Coupe spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

For the interior, we know from leaked shots of the interior of the redesigned GLE that Mercedes will go with a new split-screen design for the dash. There will also be a rectangular shape for the air vents instead of the circular design currently used, and the center console will adopt a smartphone-like screen serving as the main controller for the infotainment system. That infotainment system should be the new MBUX systemalready introduced in Mercedes' latest generation of compacts.

Look for the GLE Coupe to be revealed next year as a 2020 model. It should trail the GLE, which debuts late this year or early next, by about six months to a year.

A redesigned BMW X6 is due around the same time. Other contenders in this segment include the new Audi Q8, Porsche Cayenne and Land Rover Range Rover Sport.