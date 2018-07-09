150 mph on a lawn mower? Honda Mean Mower V2 takes aim





Honda UK will once again attempt to build the world's fastest lawn mower. This time it's called Mean Mower V2. The original Mean Mower was able to hit 116 mph to set the world record in 2013, and that was with a 109-horsepower engine. The mad minds at Honda UK are aiming for something higher, though: 150 mph.

Originally, when the company revealed the Mean Mower V2 in March, Honda UK said the hopped-up grass cutter could do 134 mph, but further testing shows it's capable of higher speeds. Dave Hodgetts, Managing Director, Honda UK, said, "a top speed of more than 150 mph is very much in our sights."

Power comes from a 999 cc 4-cylinder engine found in Honda's CBR1000RR Fireblade SP motorcycle. In the motorbike, the engine makes 189 horsepower at 13,000 rpm and 86 pound-feet of torque at 11,000 rpm; Mean Mower V2 has identical specs, and the the 0-60 mph run flies by in less than 3.0 seconds. A number of other parts also carry over from the Fireblade motorcycle, including the clutch, ECU, 6-speed sequential transmission, and LCD display.

With the enormous amount of power on board, Honda UK tapped Kelgate for some serious brakes. The mower has four-piston front calipers and six-piston rears.

Finally, 10-inch ATV wheels, dipped in a gold hue to match the Fireblade, are wrapped in special Hoosier racing tires.

Yet, Honda UK took great care to ensure the Mean Mower V2 is still a lawn mower. Mean Mower V2 will cut the grass thanks to a modified cutter deck with carbon-fiber blades. It's a race mower, after all. The bodywork also retains the look of a stock HF 2622 lawn tractor.

Honda UK didn't set a date, but it will attempt to set a new record with the Mean Mower V2. This time, 23-year-old racing driver Jessica Hawkins will pilot the machine.