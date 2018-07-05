Ferrari 250 GTO by Scaglietti, 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon first drive, Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro: Today's Car News





2018 Mercedes-Benz E-Class (Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon) Enlarge Photo

We drove the 2018 Mercedes-AMG E63 S wagon on the road and track and found it one heck of a way to haul the goods. A twin-turbo 4.0-liter V-8 apportions 603 horsepower to all four wheels, and launches the car from 0-60 mph in just 3.4 seconds. Meanwhile, the interior is luxurious and roomy, with the cargo space of a crossover. Few will be sold, but those buyers will certainly never have a boring bagel run.

One of just 36 Ferrari GTOs is heading to the RM Sotheby's Monterey auction this August and it could become the most expensive car to ever cross the auction block. The 1962 GTO has a documented racing history and is one of just a handful of cars to be rebodied with Series II bodywork, which it received in 1964. Chassis 3414 could fetch more than $70 million at the August 24-25 auction.

Porsche just set a blistering new record at the Nürburgring with a run of 5:19.55 in its 919 Evo, a modified version of its World Endurance Championship LMP1 race car. Now, Formula One Red Bull Racing boss Christian Horner says the upcoming Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR Pro could challenge that record. The AMR Pro version will be just for the track, which is appropriate because the car is being developed by Red Bull Racing and Aston Martin.

