2019 Toyota 86 to introduce TRD Special Edition model

For 2019, the Toyota 86 will get a new variant aimed squarely at the hardcore enthusiast crowd. The sports car's order guide shows an 86 TRD Special Edition will arrive for the new model year, CarsDirect reported last Friday.

The TRD treatment will include a handful of upgrades and racier looks, per the order guide. Named the SE trim, the special 86 will come only with the 6-speed manual transmission while the other models will also offer the 6-speed automatic. It will also have Brembo brakes, SACHS dampers, and a TRD exhaust. To match the added performance, a TRD body kit will jazz up the exterior, as will a three-piece spoiler and 18-inch split-spoke wheels wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 summer tires.

To display its TRD upbringings loud and proud, the order guide describes a tri-color TRD side graphic, but photos of the Special Edition aren't available yet. Toyota will only offer the Special Edition with Raven Black paint. Inside the 86 SE, look for red seat belts, red contrast stitching throughout the cabin, plus a TRD logo stitched onto the passenger's side instrument panel.

Alas, a power bump is not part of the 86 SE's upgrades. The Subaru-sourced 2.0-liter flat-4 engine will make the same 205 horsepower as other models.

All of the extra goodies will make the 86 TRD Special Edition the most expensive model to date. Pricing will start at $33,340, including a mandatory destination charge. That price is $3,800 more than a 2018 86 GT model. The base and GT trims also return for the 2019 model year.

We'll likely see Toyota hit refresh on the 86 a few more times before a redesigned 86 and Subaru BRZ appear for 2021—possibly with a larger-displacement engine and more power.