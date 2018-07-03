2019 BMW X4 first drive, Tesla Model 3 production, Hyundai flirting with FCA: Today's Car News





2019 BMW X4 Enlarge Photo

The coupe-type SUV is evolving and BMW is at the forefront. The brand known for the "Ultimate Driving Machine" is combining the style of the coupe with the utility of the SUV in the powerful and dynamically capable 2019 X4. We drove the second-generation X4 around BMW's plant in South Carolina.

Tesla has struggled to get to its self-imposed goal of 5,000 Model 3s per week. The electric car brand finally accomplished that goal last week, but it took the weekend, a tent in the parking lot, and a few extra hours to do it.

Could Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles be in play again? According to a report from the Asia Times, Hyundai is waiting for FCA's stock price to go down to orchestrate a takeover of the Italian-American brand later this year before CEO Sergio Marchionne retires next year.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 BMW X4 M40i first drive review: the evolving SUV coupe

Hyundai fun day: rumors swirl of hostile FCA takeover bid

Tesla Model 3 production booms, automaker reports building 5,000 electric sedans last week

Theon Design is the British Singer, for much less

Next BMW M3 to weigh less than current M3 CS model

2019 Nissan 370Z preview

2019 is the year of the electric SUV

How autonomous vehicles will compound electric-car benefits

Gas prices surge for July 4 holiday, here's how to pay less at the pump

2018 Toyota Tacoma review update: the right place at the right time