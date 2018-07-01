2019 Dodge Challenger pricing revealed, Redeye starts at $71,350

Jul 1, 2018
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Dodge shocked everyone on Thursday by unveiling a version of its 2019 Challenger with 797 horsepower and 707 pound-feet of torque. Dubbed the SRT Hellcat Redeye, the super muscle car packs almost the same power as the Demon, along with many of the dragstrip hero's electronic wizardry such as Line Lock and Torque Reserve.

Dodge has since revealed pricing for the complete 2019 Challenger range, which starts off with the SXT RWD at $27,295. At the other end of the spectrum, the Redeye will set you back $71,350, including the gas guzzler tax, a substantial discount on the Demon's $86,090 starting price, although we should stress that the Demon was a limited edition model built for 2018 only.

It wasn't only the new Redeye that benefitted as Demon goodies also trickled down into the regular SRT Hellcat and R/T Scat Pack, the latter of which for the 2019 model year can, like the Hellcat and Redeye, be enhanced with a sexy and functional wide-body kit.

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Widebody

Other key changes for the 2019 model year include some extra power for the Hellcat, which now delivers 717 hp and 656 lb-ft, up from 707 hp and 650 lb-ft previously, as well as new hood designs on the performance variants. The most prominent is the retro dual-snorkel hood on the Hellcat and Redeye.

Below is full pricing for the 2019 Dodge Challenger. All figures exclude destination.

2019 Dodge Challenger SXT RWD: $27,295
2019 Dodge Challenger GT RWD: $29,995
2019 Dodge Challenger SXT AWD: $30,295
2019 Dodge Challenger GT RWD: $32,995
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T: $34,100
2019 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack: $38,995 (plus $1,000 gas guzzler tax for manual transmission)
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat: $60,350 (includes $1,700 gas guzzler tax)
2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat: $71,350 (includes $1,700 gas guzzler tax)

Sales of the 2019 Challenger commence this fall alongside an updated 2019 Charger.

