2020 Detroit auto show will move to warmer-weather month

Jun 29, 2018

Highlights from the 2018 Detroit auto show

The North American International Auto Show, more commonly referred to as the Detroit auto show, isn't known for its sunshine and warm temperatures, but that will change come 2020.

The Detroit Auto Dealers Association (DADA) will officially move North America's largest auto show from January to a warmer month.

Two proposals are on the table to move the show to either June or October, according to The Detroit News.

DADA has made a final decision but said it will announce the official new dates on July 24. The move comes as automakers continue to bow out of Detroit at a rapid pace. Following the 2018 show, Audi joined Mercedes-Benz and BMW to skip the 2019 show. Other brands now absent from Detroit include Mazda, Mini, Volvo, Porsche, Mitsubishi, Jaguar, and Land Rover.

Increased competition from rival shows also began to prompt discussions for a date change in Detroit. The Consumer Electronics Show, once reserved for technology, has become a hot spot for automakers to showcase self-driving and electric cars. CES is also held in January, with the two shows sometimes just days apart.

With the move to June or October, show organizers hope automakers can take advantage of the outdoors to create more interactive displays, perhaps to showcase self-driving cars. 

The move may also come with a new name. A new banner could signify the show's shift to include more technology. Organizers may also pin the show to run alongside another event; General Motors previously lobbied for a June show to coincide with the Detroit Belle Isle Grand Prix.

