Dodge Challenger Hellcat Redeye, McLaren Senna, 2020 BMW 7-Series: The Week In Reverse

2019 McLaren Senna, Portugal Media Drive, June 2018 Enlarge Photo

Dodge unveiled the 2019 Challenger Hellcat Redeye; we piloted the wheel of the 2019 McLaren Senna; and the 2020 BMW 7-Series was spotted. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at 'Motor Authority.'

Dodge laid out its 2019 Challenger lineup, and while the Demon's dead, many of its bits live on in the form of a new range-topping, 797-horsepower Hellcat Redeye. The revised 2019 Challenger lineup will hit dealers later in 2018.

Just as we got the chance to drive the new 2019 Audi Q8, the hotter 2019 SQ8 was spotted testing on public roads. The team at Audi Sport will pump more power, larger wheels, and a sport-tuned suspension into the SQ8, along with a larger price tag.

We jumped behind the wheel of the 2019 McLaren Senna and found it to be exactly as it was billed: a true street-legal track weapon. It's a supercar with precision and power, and it's so manageable that any competent driver can feel like a hero.

Alfa Romeo announced its 2019 lineup with some interesting developments. The 4C Coupe will not live into the 2019 model year, and the Spider's price will increase by $1,000 to $68,495. In addition, the Stelvio crossover SUV will now be available with rear-wheel drive at a lower price.

A spy photographers spotted the 2020 BMW 7-Series testing on public roads. Clearly set for a substantial update, the refreshed flagship will sport a new face, a revised rear end, and a very plush interior.