Hong Kong firm to buy 45 percent of Faraday Future

Jun 28, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Faraday Future FF 91

Faraday Future FF 91

Enlarge Photo

Remember Faraday Future? The cash-strapped electric car startup hasn't been in the headlines of late but it isn't dead yet.

In fact, the company may have been thrown a lifeline in the form of a stake sale to Hong Kong firm Evergrande Health Industry Group, a subsidiary of property developer China Evergrande Group, which is looking to diversify into new sectors.

In a filing made on Monday, Evergrande Health Industry said it would buy the shares of Season Smart Ltd, which owns 45 percent of Faraday Future. Season Smart originally agreed to pay $2 billion for the stake but has only paid $800 million to date. As part of the deal, Evergrande Health Industry will pay $860.15 million to Season Smart and the balance of the $2 billion to Faraday Future with a loan, Reuters reported on Tuesday.

Faraday Future was founded by Chinese businessman Jia Yueting, whose tech company LeEco has been battling a cash crunch since November 2016. This has thrown a spanner into the works for Faraday Future as Jia was its main backer. According to Reuters, the company lost $339.6 million in 2017.

In February, Faraday Future received a $1.5 billion investment where $550 million was paid directly and the payment of the balance conditional on certain milestones being met. Immediately after the deal was struck, Faraday Future held a meeting with suppliers of its first model, the FF91 SUV, and teased a second model, another SUV.

Faraday Future remains hopeful of getting getting the FF91 into production at a plant in Hanford, California by the end of 2018.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

Adamastor is your latest lightweight sports car supplier Adamastor is your latest lightweight sports car supplier
2019 Dodge Challenger boasts 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye 2019 Dodge Challenger boasts 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye
2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets revised look, Demon tech 2019 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat gets revised look, Demon tech
2019 McLaren 600LT makes debut 2019 McLaren 600LT makes debut
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.