Italian Police prepped for beach patrol with new Jeep Wrangler

The Italian police know how to fill out their garage. If you were to take a peek in the motor pool, you'd find a Lamborghini Huracán and an Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio. Those are both great for the streets, but Italy's finest also need a proper ride for patrolling the beaches of the big boot. Enter the Carbinieri Jeep Wrangler.

It makes sense that the Carabinieri would turn to Jeep for help. After all, the American brand is a proud member of the Fiat Chrysler family. So a Wrangler was ordered up to afford the police a proper shoreline patrol machine.

We're not dealing with a stock Wrangler either, mind you. The Carabinieri Wrangler, which has been nicknamed the Gazella according to Motor1, has been upgraded with parts from the Mopar One package. Now it rides on 32-inch tires that wrap around a set of 17-inch alloy wheels. This Wrangler rides a bit higher thanks to its 2.0-inch lift, and that's supported by an upgraded set of shocks.

A few things this Jeep has that your own Wrangler won't come packing? That would be the lights, sirens, and police radio. Plus this one has a diesel engine under the hood, which is almost ready for the U.S. market. On the Caribinieri Wrangler, the 2.8-liter turbodiesel four-cylinder engine produces 158 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque.

Oddly, this appears to be a last generation JK Wrangler. Regardless, it looks right at home patrolling the Italian coast. The police plan to use it on the beaches of the Romagna area, which is near San Marino and sits along the Adriatic Sea. While that's a long way from home for a Wrangler, it is clearly being put through its proper paces as it enjoys its life fighting crime in Italy.

We should probably tell the Carbinieri about the Bruiser Conversions available...