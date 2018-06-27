The Alfa Romeo 4C Coupe just died, hope you want the Spider

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



The Alfa Romeo 4C is not without its flaws, but it's a car that definitely doesn’t disappoint.

It’s a sports car with supercar looks and exclusivity, and with a price tag in the mid-$50k bracket it’s also quite the value. Well, at least it used to be.

We've learned from 4C product manager Danny Pritt that the sports car is in for a major shakeup, and that this will include a rise in the price of entry.

He revealed that the 4C coupe will be discontinued after the 2018 model year. The 4C Spider will still be around, but its starting price will rise to $66,900, up from $65,900 at present. We'll remind you that the 4C coupe is currently priced from $55,900, so it's about to get a lot more expensive to drive off in a new 4C.

That's not all. Alfa Romeo will also drop the 4C's available Track Package. The good news is that upgrades available in the pack will still be available individually. The package includes high-performance shock absorbers, larger front- and rear-sway bars, larger and staggered fitting 18-inch front and 19-inch rear forged aluminum wheels, Pirelli P-Zero AR Racing tires, carbon fiber side mirror caps, and a carbon fiber gauge cluster bezel.

A backup camera will also be made standard for 2019.

The 4C marked Alfa Romeo’s official return to the United States when it arrived for 2015. Unfortunately, it hasn't proven a hit as Alfa Romeo sold just over 400 examples here in 2017. Considering its niche status, dropping the coupe isn't likely to make the sales worse.

Dropping the coupe also makes a lot of sense when you consider that Alfa Romeo is planning a Giulia-based coupe for next year. Set to revive the GTV name, the new coupe will feature 2+2 seating, all-wheel drive and a hybrid powertrain with over 600 horsepower. It was confirmed earlier this month during an investor meeting for Alfa Romeo's Fiat Chrysler Automobiles parent, where other Alfa Romeo products including a new 8C supercar were also confirmed.