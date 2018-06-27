Mercedes-Benz open to V-8-powered X-Class pickup

News
Sharper look for 2019 Audi A4 Luxury
an hour ago
an hour ago
Is BMW cooking up an M4 CSL? Spy Shots
June 26, 2018
June 26, 2018
First Drives
Auto Shows
Spy Shots
Car Tech
2018 Mercedes-Benz X-ClassEnlarge Photo
The most powerful Mercedes-Benz X-Class right now is the X350d powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged V-6 diesel with 258 horsepower and 406 pound-feet of torque, but the mid-size pickup might offer a V-8 in the future.
That's according to X-Class engineering boss Frank Schumacher, who in an interview with Drive published Wednesday said a V-8-powered X-Class was possible and that production could happen if demand was strong enough.
“If there will be wishes after the launch of the vehicle that says we need to have V-8, then probably we will put in a V-8." he said. "But that’s always a response on customer request.”
Before you get hopes, Schumacher explained that such a vehicle would only really appeal in the United States, where the X-Class isn't sold.
“A [pickup] like that’s a different size of vehicle, it is very limited to the U.S. really,” he said.
It means the chances of a V-8-powered X-Class actually happening are slim. Schumacher explained that most X-Class buyers are only interested in 4-cylinder options.
Even with a V-8 on offer in the X-Class, don't expect to see one with AMG badges attached. The Affalterbach tuner has ruled out its own version of the X-Class because of the vehicle's donor Nissan platform. Of course, there are others who are more than happy to tune it.
Email This Page