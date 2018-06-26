Explore the cutesy 2018 Suzuki Jimny in greater detail





2018 Suzuki Jimny Enlarge Photo

After nearly two decades on the market, Suzuki has laid the third-generation Jimny SUV to rest. Succeeding the pint-sized off-roader is the fourth-generation 2018 Jimny, and boy, is it a cute little thing.

Before the Mercedes-Benz G-Class comparisons flood in, the new design actually recalls the original Jimny introduced in 1970. The first generation featured the boxy grille and round headlights, which the 2018 Jimny channels appropriately. Yet, it's hard not to think the tiny off-road SUV didn't channel the G-Class but a smidge, especially at the rear with its spare-tire mount.

2018 Suzuki Jimny Enlarge Photo

Comparisons aside, Suzuki hasn't released specifics yet, but the Jimny will be offered in single- and two-tone exterior colors. The Kinetic Yellow hue seen here is heading to production, too.

Inside the SUV, "utilitarian" comes to mind, but functionality looks aplenty with buttons, knobs, and switches laid out for the driver. A touchscreen unit sits atop the center stack, but it's back to analog for the driver's gauges—somewhat of a refreshing sight.

2018 Suzuki Jimny interior Enlarge Photo

Any Jimny owner knows off-road prowess comes with the pint-sized package, and the 2018 Jimny should be no different. Suzuki confirmed the latest SUV will feature a ladder frame chassis, three-link suspension, and a low-range transfer box to complement its 4x4 credentials. No word on powertrains, but a manual transmission is a given.

In the United States, we've been left out of the fun that is the Jimny for decades, and that won't change with the latest generation. Suzuki exited the U.S. market in 2012, which squashes any chance the Jimny will find its way stateside. Around the world, though, Suzuki has sold 2.85 million units in 194 different countries.