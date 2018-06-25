Koenigsegg shows off sketch of Agera RS successor





Koenigsegg Agera successor teaser Enlarge Photo

All good things must come to an end, and the Koenigsegg Agera is now a supercar for the history books. But, the Swedish supercar maker obviously has a successor in the works.

During the opening of Lorbek Luxury Cars in Melbourne, Australia, last Thursday, the brand showed off a sketch of its next supercar, Koenigsegg announced on Monday. Some 200 invitation-only guests got a glimpse of what's in store for the next car. The mighty machine will replace the Agera, Agera RS, and One:1. Previously, Koenigsegg boss Christian von Koenigsegg said to expect a race-like car and not a hyper GT.

He added it's "even more capable than the Agera RS," in a March interview with Top Gear. Recall, the Agera RS claimed the production-car land speed record with a top speed of 277.9 mph.

From the sole teaser sketch, the Agera replacement looks curvier and has lots of exposed areas for where aerodynamics and downforce will play hand-in-hand with great sums of power. The teaser sketch also shows a massive rear wing. We see some similarities to the current Agera, but it's hard to make out any particular details, aside from the taillights, with just a bare sketch.

Not much is known about the Agera replacement, but Koenigsegg also previously said we shouldn't expect any hybrid technology or electrification. Rather, the company will likely focus on refining its twin-turbocharged V-8 engine, which produces 1,360 horsepower.

That doesn't mean electrification is off the table at Koenigsegg, though. Previously, the company said an electric supercar could come in the future after Koenigsegg employed an electrified Direct Drive system in the Regera. It's the same system that garners the "no transmission" headlines.

Look for the Agera replacement to show up at the 2019 Geneva motor show. However, the order books for the next supercar are already open.