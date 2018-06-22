2019 Chevy Blazer, Corvette ZR1 recall, self-driving Volvo XC90s: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Blazer Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet unveiled the new 2019 Blazer in Atlanta. Set to slot between the Equinox and Traverse in the automaker's crossover SUV lineup, the Blazer features unibody construction with seating for five. It's a family vehicle, so don't look for locking hubs or true four-wheel drive.

The new 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 has barely been in customer garages for a few months and it's already being recalled. In total, Chevrolet believes 498 Corvette ZR1s are affected by a faulty sensing diagnostic module that can enter a "fault state," which would not provide crash-sensing data or deploy airbags in the event of a crash.

Volvo is planning to reach a milestone in 2021 with its self-driving vehicles. It said its next-generation XC90 will be available with a Level 4 self-driving system by that time, though it's unclear whether the system will be available in the U.S.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Chevrolet Blazer: it's back, but it won't fight the Bronco

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 recalled over faulty sensing diagnostic module

Self-driving Volvo XC90 coming in 2021

