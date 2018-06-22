Self-healing paint coming to new Panoz cars, and perhaps your car





Like something from Q branch out of a James Bond film, self-healing paint will soon cover new Panoz cars. The American sports car and racing company announced on Tuesday that the special coating will come standard on all its new vehicles. The coating protects against the elements and shields from swirls and scratches.

The ceramic coating, which houses the self-healing properties, comes from the Illinois firm Feynlab, and the company told The Drive in a Tuesday report that both companies are pushing the envelope in their respective industries.

"We're really excited to be partnering with Panoz on their latest builds as we feel both companies have a lot in common," Feynlab head of development John Suerth, said.

The technology was first developed for circuit boards inside electronic devices. Their fragile nature meant a self-healing property added another layer of protection, but the company soon adapted the product for automotive use. The coating is applied with a sponge of suede cloth and then cures for an undisclosed amount of time.

After curing, the ceramic bonds to the paint to create the extra layer of defense and protects the exterior from the sun's harsh rays, bird droppings, road grit, and more.

But, when it comes time to self-heal, it's pretty nifty and simple...in a molecular way. After a scratch or swirl mark makes its way onto the exterior, the owner simply parks the car in the sun to achieve a perfect finish again. The company said that, when first applied, the coating sits in a "default" state. If something breaks the bond, the heat will cause the coating to return to a "remembered" state. Thus, scratches vanish. The accompanying video shows a detailer using a heat gun and says the coating will return to its remembered state at 60 degrees Celcius, which is 140 degrees Fahrenheit.

Anyone will be able to purchase the self-healing paint coating, but it won't come cheaply. For the self-healing protection new Panoz cars use, it will set buyers back around $2,500. And the paint must be completely clean and free of any imperfections before the coating can be applied. Ask about it at professional paint or detailing shops.