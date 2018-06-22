Win a Chevy Camaro SS and have BBQ with NASCAR legend Richard Petty





NASCAR fans, open your ears and pay attention. Omaze is offering fans the chance to win a customized Chevrolet Camaro SS and a day with NASCAR legend Richard Petty.

It'll cost you at least $10 to enter for your chance to win, but the proceeds go to charity.

Omaze is the same online fundraising platform that bought up two opportunities with Arnold Schwarzenegger a few years ago, and this time, proceeds benefit the Petty Foundation. The foundation works to serve children and soldiers while driving positive change in the Piedmont Triad community in North Carolina.



For the lucky winner, chosen at random from all entries, Petty himself will deliver keys to a custom sixth-generation Camaro SS and go for a drive with the winner. After the joyride, the winner and a guest will receive an exclusive tour of Petty's personal garage and get a chance to explore the Petty Museum. The museum is full of rare NASCAR history and pieces that will tickle any motorsport fan's fancy.

To end the festivities, the winner and Petty will sit down to a BBQ lunch where "The King," as Petty was known during his racing career, will share some of his best memories of dominating the motorsport. Omaze will take care of flights and the hotel, and Petty will also send the winner home with a Petty-lookalike cowboy hate, signed by him to boot.

Donations to enter the contest start at $10 for 100 entries and climb all the way to $5,000 for 50,000 entries. The larger donations also come with gifts such as a signed cowboy hat and autographed photos. To make your donation and receive a chance to win, click here.

