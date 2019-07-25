Despite constant talk of Bentley preparing a second SUV, the automaker's chief has come out and quashed all the rumors.

In an interview with Car Sales published Thursday, Bentley CEO Adrian Hallmark said there were no plans for additional SUVs, but left the door open for more in the future.

“Are we looking at it right now? No,” he replied when asked about the possibility of a new SUV to join the Bentayga. “Could we imagine doing different twists on SUVs in the future? Yes.”

Bentley at various times in the past several years has been rumored to be planning SUVs positioned above and below the Bentayga, as well as a coupe-like version of the Bentayga.

Bentley Bentayga Speed

Instead, Bentley will focus on more variants of the Bentayga, a model that already accounts for almost one out of every two Bentleys sold. Hallmark said there's plenty of potential left in the Bentayga and that the automaker will look at improving it over the years through technology. For example, new Hybrid and Speed variants are just joining the lineup.

The automaker will also electrify the full lineup in the coming years. In June, Bentley said every model will offer a plug-in hybrid option by 2023. Bentley also said it is committed to adding a battery-electric car to its lineup no later than 2025.

Although Bentley could launch an EV much quicker than that, due to the technology available through its membership in the Volkswagen Group family, Hallmark in his interview with Car Sales stressed that an electric Bentley demands much more and thus will require a next step up in battery technology.

What standards must a Bentley EV meet? The automaker in July celebrated its 100th anniversary by presenting the EXP 100 GT electric grand touring concept. The vehicle weighed a little less than 4,200 pounds but had enough battery capacity for 435 miles of range and the ability for extended jaunts at speeds approaching 186 mph.