2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 recalled over faulty sensing diagnostic module





2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 at Virginia International Raceway Enlarge Photo

Owners of 2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1 models should check their mailboxes in the weeks to come; GM has issued a recall for the 755-horsepower sports car over a faulty sensing diagnostic module (SDM).

Per the safety recall report Chevrolet filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, extreme braking or acceleration can cause the SDM to enter a "fault state." Should this occur, the SDM will not provide crash-sensing data or deploy airbags in the event of a crash. Chevy said the SDM will not enter the correct state unless battery power is removed from the system.

Let's not kid ourselves—the Corvette ZR1 begs for "extreme braking or acceleration."

The system also will not display a warning that the SDM has entered a fault state.

In total, Chevrolet suspects 498 Corvette ZR1s are affected by the problem. Any model built between December 8, 2017, and May 21, 2018, houses the faulty SDM. Vehicles built after May 31 feature updated software. GM said it discovered the defect during a media demonstration at Road Atlanta on April 30 and followed procedures to open an investigation into the potential safety risk.

On May 3, the problem was officially reported via GM's "Speak Up For Safety" program, which was initiated by CEO Mary Barra following the ignition switch recall fiasco.

To remedy the issue, all affected Corvette ZR1 models will have their SDM reprogrammed with updated software at a dealership. GM will begin notifying owners of the recall on June 29.

