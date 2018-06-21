2019 Volvo S60, 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata, J.D. Power quality study: Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



Volvo took the wraps off the 2019 S60 at the automaker's new plant in Charleston, South Carolina. The new sedan goes on sale later this year with three powertrains, the same tablet-style Sensus touchscreen infotainment system found in the XC60, and a starting price of $36,795.

Mazda finally made it official that the MX-5 Miata is getting more power for 2019. With a 17-percent increase in power, a higher redline, and better fuel economy, the MX-5 Miata is looking like a perfect toy for any enthusiast's garage.

For the first time in history, three Korean automakers topped the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study. The 2018 study saw Genesis take top spot with Kia and Hyundai following. Porsche fell from its top spot down to fourth place. Coming in last? Jaguar and Land Rover.

