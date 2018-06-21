Google Maps no longer allows in-app Uber booking on Android

Android users will find a useful feature missing the next time they open Google Maps. The technology company has removed the feature that allowed customers to book an Uber without having to leave the Google Maps app.

The feature disappeared from Android users' phones on Monday, according to a Digital Trends report, and the Google support page bluntly reads: "you can no longer book Uber rides directly in Google Maps." It's unclear why Google removed the feature.

iOS users saw the ability to book an Uber from Google Maps disappear nearly a year ago.

Uber and Google's parent company, Alphabet Inc., are technically rivals in the self-driving car segment. It's possible both companies' relationships have changed since the feature was first implemented. However, Alphabet's Waymo self-driving car division is arguably miles ahead of Uber, which still faces scrutiny after one of its self-driving cars struck and killed a pedestrian this past March. Waymo and Uber also recently settled a lawsuit over allegedly stolen self-driving car technology this past February.

Alphabet also made a sizable investment into Uber's main competitor, Lyft, last year.

Back on the iOS front, Apple iPhone users may be delighted to learn that iOS 12 will finally support third-party navigation maps. Yes, that means CarPlay will finally display Google Maps and Waze. Android Auto has supported Waze since late 2017, and Ford specifically engineered a workaround to use Waze via its Sync 3 infotainment system this past May.

