Patent images out BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe and Convertible





BMW 8-Series Gran Coupe leaked in patent image Enlarge Photo

Last week, BMW finally took the wraps off of the 2019 8-Series, which marks the nameplate's return after 20 years. But, the brand won't limit the lineup to the 8-Series coupe for long.

After numerous spy shots and a concept, the 8-Series Gran Coupe and Convertible have shown face for the first time in patent images. The drawings, published to the Brazilian National Institute of Industrial Property, show both the Gran Coupe and Convertible variants will strike a similar design note to the recently revealed 8-Series coupe, which isn't much of a shocker.

BMW M8 Gran Coupe concept Enlarge Photo

More importantly, the images shows the cars' shapes. The Gran Coupe wears a taller roofline to make room for two extra doors and additional space for rear-seat passengers. BMW first showed off a potential Gran Coupe variant when it debuted the M8 Gran Coupe concept at the 2018 Geneva motor show. The concept stayed true to the 8-Series concept's design, and still managed to incorporate a sleek roofline. It's unclear if an M8 Gran Coupe is actually in the pipeline, but an 8-Series Gran Coupe should arrive in late 2019.

BMW 8-Series Convertible leaked in patent image Enlarge Photo

The convertible will likely come this year following the coupe's debut last week. Per the images, the 8-Series convertible also loses a little bit of drama in the roofline to make room for a folding roof. Both the Gran Coupe and Convertible variants pictured appear in basic trimmings, though. We'd expect the actual car to jazz things up.

2020 BMW 8-Series Convertible spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Look for the 8-Series Gran Coupe and Convertible to share the coupe's twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V-8, here making 523 horsepower and 553 pound-feet of torque. But BMW previously filed to patent the “850”, “860” and “M850" names, which could mean V-8, V-12, and M Performance options will arrive after launch.