2019 Mercedes C300, Ford vs. Ferrari, Toyota's hypercar: Car News Headlines

We slid behind the wheel of the refreshed 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 and C43 to find they have hardly changed. Half the car is new according to Mercedes, but the luxurious interior and gun-and-grip attitude all carry over, now with more tech than ever.

A new film is in the works that will depict the battle between Ford and Ferrari in the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. Actor Matt Damon has reportedly been tapped to play Carroll Shelby, and James Mangold has been chosen to direct the project.

Toyota is developing a new hypercar, but everyone's wondering why. We laid out how Toyota got to this point, why the company is doing it, what it will do with the hypercar, and why it makes sense. The driving force? The upcoming changes to the 24 Hours of LeMans and endurance racing.

