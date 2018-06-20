1931 Ford Model A Sedan hot rod seethes with style

Jun 20, 2018

1931 Ford Model A by Classic Car Studio

The 1931 Ford Model A sedan was a rather mundane thing. The Model T is credited with first putting Americans behind the wheel, and the 1932 Ford became a hot rod icon, but the 1928-1931 Ford is mostly forgotten. Put it in the hands of a rock star and a hot rod shop, though, and the Model A can become truly spectacular.

This is one gnarly hot rod that features a supercharged 331-cubic inch Hemi V-8 engine producing 500 horsepower. The crew at St. Louis-based Classic Car Studio created the monster for Dale Stewart, the bass player of South African rock band Seether. And like the genre of music, the car is pretty metal.

We say that literally and in a descriptive manner. The exterior features a distressed finish with brass aircraft rivets to boot. Up top, the custom roof is made of zebra wood. Truly, it's what we think of when we imagine a 1930s-era hot rod.

Classic Car Studio performed a 5-inch roof chop, a 3-inch channel job, and fabricated numerous components by hand, including the complete chassis, the seats, dash, door panels, transmission tunnel, firewall, and floor.

The oily bits are a hodgepodge made up of a Ford 9-inch rear end; the suspension, shocks, steering column, front axle, and grille shell from Speedway Motors; a TCI 700R4 transmission; and modified steel wheels from Classic Car Studio. Under the hood, a Hot Heads camshaft, a pair of 600-cfm Holley carburetors, and a Weiand blower all conspire to make that 500 horsepower.

With a spec sheet like this, Seether's bassist as one of the baddest hot rods in South Africa—and we'd say the U.S., too.

HI-RES GALLERY: 1931 Ford Model A by Classic Car Studio
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

This street-legal 1998 McLaren F1 LM is up for sale, again This street-legal 1998 McLaren F1 LM is up for sale, again
2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 and C43 first drive review: subtle upgrades, big safety 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 and C43 first drive review: subtle upgrades, big safety
1931 Ford Model A Sedan hot rod seethes with style 1931 Ford Model A Sedan hot rod seethes with style
Jaguar breaks electric boat speed record Jaguar breaks electric boat speed record
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.