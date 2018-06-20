Speeders beware: Nissan GT-R patrol car joins Japanese police force





Perps in Japan best watch their rearview mirrors. Nissan has donated a new GT-R police car to the Tochigi Prefectural police department.

Japanese Nostalgic Car reported last Friday that the GT-R patrol car is a gift to the prefecture of Tochigi, the same area where Nissan builds Godzilla in the city of Kaminokawa. Nissan bestowed the department with the GT-R to mark 50 years of operation at the Kaminokawa facility.

The handover ceremony included a rather large Nissan key—despite the fact the GT-R does not require an actual key to start the car—and numerous pleasantries between Nissan and the police force. Officers were very excited to see the GT-R join their fleet.

To look the part, a light bar sits atop the roof and typical black-and-white police graphics for the region cover the exterior. Flashers also sit in the bumper for added lighting. Since this is the standard GT-R variant, 565 horsepower resides under the hood, thanks to the car's 3.8-liter twin-turbo V-6.

The Tochigi police will actually put the GT-R into service, but the police car will have another job. The car will also be used as a promotional piece to get Japanese youths more interested in cars.

This marks the first time a GT-R has been made into a baddie-grabbing police car. However, it's not the first time we've seen the GT-R wear police graphics. Last year, Nissan pulled the wraps off of the Police Pursuit #23, a fictional GT-R police car that, if in service, would have speeders shaking.