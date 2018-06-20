Paralyzed ex-racer has new Ford GT with hand controls, roof-mounted wheelchair





Jason Watt's Ford GT with wheelchair mount

Adapt, improvise, and overcome. That's exactly how Jason Watt has decided to perceive things these days. The ex-racer was involved in a motorcycle accident in 1999 that left him paralyzed from the chest down. Today, Watt is still able to drive, and he owns a very special Ford GT.

Watt's GT is equipped with hand controls that allow him to operate the supercar without his feet. The photo above shows the hand controls mounted to the right of the steering wheel, but Watt also provided a few other photos of the special setup.

Not only does the GT have hand controls, but a special roof rack affixed via suction cups also carries Watt's wheelchair atop the car. Who said the Ford GT wasn't practical?

Just to make sure the setup works, Watt also provided a video of the wheelchair mounted on top of the supercar's roof. To ensure things stick properly, we're treated to some brisk acceleration. Thankfully, the wheelchair stays right where it should.

Watt knows a thing or two about fast cars. The ex-racer was promoted to the main Super Nova Racing team in 1999 in the International Formula 3000 championship. His best finish placed him as the runner-up in the championship before the motorcycle accident changed his life forever.

But that didn't make Watt stay away from cars. We commend that way of thinking.