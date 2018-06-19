Nissan searching for fast drivers in FIA-certified PlayStation Gran Turismo Championship

Jun 19, 2018

Nissan GT Academy

Nissan GT Academy

Enlarge Photo

Nissan is looking for its next generation of fast drivers and will tap the FIA-certified Gran Turismo Manufacturers Series Championship to do so. 

Not to be confused with the Nissan GT Academy, the Gran Turismo Manufacturers Series Championship will be conducted via the latest PlayStation "Gran Turismo" video game installment, "Gran Turismo Sport." The championship is the first online e-sports racing championship sanctioned by the FIA.

ALSO SEE: "Forza Horizon 4" to bring more than 450 cars and a virtual UK to your Xbox

Gamers who select Nissan as their manufacturer of choice for the championship will have a chance to win a trip to the NISMO Festival at the Fuji International Speedway in Japan and to the Tokyo headquarters of Polyphony Digital, the developers behind "Gran Turismo Sport." But, only the fastest of the bunch will be victorious.

Those who choose Nissan will compete in the three FIA Manufacturers Series global regions (the Americas, Asia, and Europe) in the video game. The fastest driver from each region will win the trip to the NISMO festival, as well Nissan team clothing and coaching from a Nissan/GT Academy mentor in the World Final.

Nissan will also hold a separate Nissan GT Sport Cup for European gamers. The top 12 Nissan drivers from June, July, and August in the Nissan GT Sport Cup competition will go to the final round of the Blancpain GT Series Endurance Cup race in Barcelona in September. The top gamer of that group will win a Nissan Training Camp at the Silverstone Circuit in England with real-world driving instruction.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

VW details the engineering behind charging ID R Pikes Peak racer VW details the engineering behind charging ID R Pikes Peak racer
Toyota wins 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans after so many years of heartbreak Toyota wins 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans after so many years of heartbreak
2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 and C43 first drive review: subtle upgrades, big safety 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 and C43 first drive review: subtle upgrades, big safety
Why is Toyota developing a new hypercar? Why is Toyota developing a new hypercar?
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.