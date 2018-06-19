2018 Porsche 911 GT3 first drive, Tesla building cars in a tent, Toyota building a hypercar: Car News Headlines





2018 Porsche 911 GT3 Enlarge Photo

We know just the place in Georgia to get great fried chicken livers, and we had just the car to go get them. It was the 2018 Porsche 911 GT3, a car so blazingly fast that it conquered the Nurburgring in 7:12.7. We found the right twisty country roads for the drive, too, because that's what you do in the 911 GT3. How were they? Read our first drive review to find out.

Tesla is doing everything it can to ramp up Model 3 production to 5,000 units per week, including setting up a new production line in a tent. Tesla CEO said the line went up quickly and with minimal resources, and the first Model 3 AWD performance variant came off that line.

The Toyota TS050 Hybrid Le Mans prototype just won the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the LMP1 class, and now it appears that it will become the basis for a new hypercar from Toyota. Toyota teased the car with the GR Super Sport concept at the Tokyo Motor Auto Salon this past January. The car's 986-horsepower hybrid powertrain will likely be used in the street car, which could then be used to race in the WEC's new hypercar class.

