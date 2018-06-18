Bentley is cooking up a hotter Bentayga Speed

Jun 18, 2018

2018 Bentley Bentayga

2018 Bentley Bentayga

Bentley previously said it needed more Bentayga derivatives to keep the luxury SUV the newest kid on the block. Now, it appears more are coming, and one will be a performance-oriented Bentayga Speed model.

Speaking with Autocar in a Wednesday report, Bentley design boss Stefan Sielaff confirmed a Bentayga Speed is in the pipeline. We should see typical cues from the Speed treatment, including tweaked exterior design, racier colors, more power, and a reworked cockpit. 

Sielaff noted the Bentayga speed will absolutely be a "big change" over the current SUV's design and said the model's twin-turbo W-12 engine could indeed be in for a power bump. Right now, the massive engine makes 600 horsepower, but the previous 2017 Continental GT Speed, which also employed the W-12, managed 633 hp. It should be noted that Bentley has a new generation of the W-12 for its 2019 Continental GT. That engine makes 626 horsepower and has room to grow.

Previously, Bentley was said to be mulling a GT3 R version of the SUV, which would take a page from the Continental GT3 R. But, the previous Continental GT3 R used a 4.0-liter V-8 to make 572 horsepower. The Bentayga also offers a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V-8 engine, and it currently makes 550 hp. Perhaps there's still potential for a GT3 R in the future, but the idea of a GT3 R SUV with the Bentayga's massive looks and weight doesn't make a lot of sense.

Bentley has already taken the Bentayga down a more luxurious road with the Mulliner variant. The ultra-posh SUV adds numerous extra touches such as hand-stitched leather, contrasting-color seats, a chilling cabinet with champagne flutes, two-please rear seats, a 1,950-watt Naim audio system, and oodles of customization options.

Thus far, the Bentayga has proven a massive success for the brand. High demand has led the Bentley to mull greater production numbers, and the SUV will likely help finance another new Bentley: an electric sports car.

