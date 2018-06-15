Racing for pinks: Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari only offered to customer racers

Follow Jeff Add to circle



At the 24 Hours of LeMans, Ferrari has pulled back the sheet on a new version of the 488 from its Tailor Made program, and this one is for the racers. Based on the hardcore 488 Pista, the Piloti Ferrari (yes, the name is Ferrari 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari) designation signifies that this particular Prancing Horse is built with love for those who are actively participating in the automaker's various client racing programs. Essentially, if you want one of these you're also going to need a race suit, helmet, and a hefty dose of track time under your belt.

Ferrari launched the regular 488 Pista at the 2018 Geneva motor show, and it serves as a clear shot at McLaren's bow. In fact, the 488 Pista produces the same power 710 horsepower as McLaren's own 720S.

Much like McLaren, Ferrari is focused on delivering a race track-like experience to those who desire such a thrill. In the case of the 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari, that thrill comes courtesy of a 3.9-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 engine. In additional to those 710 horses, is spins out 568 pound-feet of torque. With a dry weight of just 2,821 pounds, the Pista is a power-to-weight party machine.

This first example wears a livery inspired by the 2017 FIA Championship-winning AF Corse race car. It also features a matte black S-duct and a natural carbon-fiber "dovetail" suspended rear spoiler and vent surround. If a customer wants a Pista Piloti in this spec, it can be ordered and clients can add the numbers of their own race cars to their Pista Pilotis. Ferrari plans to offer four main color schemes: Rosso Corsa, Blu Tour de France, Nero Daytona, and Argento Nürburgring. For those unfamiliar with Ferrari color names, that would be red, blue, black, and silver.

Inside, the Pista Piloti Ferrari is clad in black Alcantara, while the seat backrests feature the colors of the Italian flag on perforated Alcantara. That same trio of colors runs along the edges of the paddle shifters and floormats.

The 488 Pista Piloti Ferrari is a way for Ferrari owners to stand out among its own customers. Sure, anyone with a sack of cash can go buy a Ferrari and climb the chain of ownership demanded by the automaker. But if you want a Pista Piloti Ferrari, you're going to have to race for it.