Ferrari Classiche calls out the fakes and forgeries





Ferrari Classiche Authorised Workshops Enlarge Photo

With any rare or limited-production car, it's important to know its authenticity. Thankfully, and not shockingly, Ferrari has a whole department devoted to separating the fakes from the true pieces of history.

Ferrari Classiche will provide its authentication services for any model build more than 20 years ago, and the service can be essential when it comes to some of the most sought-after Ferrari models. Speaking to Road and Track in a report from last Friday, Gigi Barp, head of the Ferrari Classiche department, joked "there must be over 100 250 GTOs out there now."

Ferrari Classiche Authorised Workshops Enlarge Photo

The punchline? Ferrari built only 39 250 GTOs between 1962 and 1964. Any other vehicles that crop up on the market are fakes. And when such a car regularly sells for millions of dollars, it's rather important to know the vehicle crossing the auction block or sitting for sale is legitimate.

The department first opened up shop in 2004 as a way for Ferrari owners and collectors to verify their cars and protect buyers from shady deals. If anything. Ferrari Classiche will provide a detailed and documented history of the car. Barp said that the department houses over 220,000 original documents dating back to 1945.

Ferrari Classiche Authorised Workshops Enlarge Photo

"We have all the build sheets and commercial documents of every car we've ever made, as well as vital documentation of all of the modifications made to our racing cars in every series and championship," he added.

Since Ferrari Classiche's founding, numerous makes have taken a page from the program. Lamborghini, Porsche, Aston Martin, Mercedes-Benz, and others have all begun a vintage authentification program. Lamborghini most recently expanded its Polo Storico program in 2015 to include a vehicle restoration center and genuine spare parts.

For owners of classic Ferraris, the price tag for Ferrari Classiche's work varies. Research for newer models can cost around $2,500, while some prices soar to $16,700. But, only the department specialists can tell owners what's real, and what's fake.