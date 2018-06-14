The Boring Company tunnels given green light for line to Chicago's O'Hare airport





The Boring Company has plans to invade Chicago's O'Hare airport. The Chicago Infrastructure Trust (CIT) announced on Thursday that it has chosen The Boring Company to design, build, finance, operate, and maintain a high-speed rail line called the Chicago Express Loop from downtown to the O'Hare airport.

Without providing a specific timeline, the Boring Company said it will take over the unfinished Block 37 superstation in the city, which the company said is an "amazing facility," according to the Chicago Sun Times. The tunnel for the loop is planned to measure 12 feet in diameter and be dug 30 to 60 feet below the ground.

The Boring Company first came to be as yet another pet project of Tesla and SpaceX CEO, Elon Musk. Musk first envisioned the tunnels to shuffle pedestrians and cars in underground tunnels at 125 mph. The vision has since shifted to prioritize pedestrians on electric "skateboards." The company plans to build the shuttles based on the Tesla Model X chassis, and the shuttles will travel at speeds up to 150 mph. A trip from downtown Chicago to O'Hare should take around 12 minutes with room for 8 to 16 passengers in a single skateboard.

The company plans to fund the project privately with no public investment for under $1 billion. Some critics have already questioned the budget for the vast amount of work needed to complete the tunnel. The initial plans call for a trunk line from downtown to O'Hare, with possible branches added for other parts of the city.

As for how much it will cost to partake in Musk's public transport dream, the company said fares will be cheaper than a typical taxi or ride-sharing trip, but more expensive than the city's Blue Line. The initial estimate is $20-$25 per ride.

While planning and preparation get underway for the Chicago tunnel, the Los Angeles tunnel is nearing completion. Musk said he plans to offer free rides to the public in the coming months.