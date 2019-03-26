Ferrari has unleashed a monster in the form of the P80/C. The car is a one-off created by the Special Projects division, and we're told it was the division's most extreme creation yet. The P80/C is based on the bones of a 488 GT3 race car and has been designed as a modern interpretation of classic Ferrari sports prototypes like the 250 P and 330 P3/P4.

Audi Sport is currently working on the next RS 6 Avant. Spotted in prototype form storming the Nürburgring, the new RS 6 Avant has an aggressive front fascia, massive brakes, and oval-shaped exhausts. Unfortunately, it's unlikely this super wagon will come to the United States, but we can hope.

Nissan's GT-R and Z line of sports cars both turn 50 this year. To celebrate, the Japanese firm will introduce special 50th anniversary versions of both. They'll debut next month at the New York International Auto Show.

