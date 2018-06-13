2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR, 2019 Audi S7, 2018 Ford F-150 Raptor: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR Enlarge Photo

Aston Martin has just added a Rapide AMR to its arsenal. The sexy sedan sports a 580-horsepower version of Aston's 5.9-liter V-12, turning it into one of the fastest four-doors in production.

Audi's just redesigned the A7 but the S7 and RS 7 versions are still be developed. Today we have new spy shots of the S7 and it is completely devoid of camouflage gear.

Ford continues to raise prices on its F-150 Raptor, highlighting the strong demand for the desert-racing pickup truck. Our advice would be to hold off if you were considering a Raptor and wait until Ford starts taking orders for the updated 2019 model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Aston Martin Rapide AMR revealed

2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video

2018 Ford F-150 Raptor sees price hikes

2018 Infiniti QX30 adds safety tech, reshuffles trim levels

2019 Volvo S60 first with Polestar Engineered performance upgrade

Autopilot Buddy defeats Tesla's safety systems; it is not your friend

2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Editions add dark hues, dose of performance

2018 Nissan Kicks review

2020 Audi R8 spy shots

Automakers make plea to 9 state governors to help boost electric, zero-emissions car sales