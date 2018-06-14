Mark Webber drives 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS, calls it a "brutal little weapon"

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS delivers a world-class sports car experience for even the most ham-fisted of folks. Put the car in the hands of someone truly talented, however, and it becomes a potently fast beast capable of dishing out supercar-rivaling performance. Or, as Mark Webber puts it, the Porsche 911 GT3 RS is an "absolute brutal little weapon."

That's high praise from the 41-year-old Aussie. Webber is, of course, quite accustomed to brutal weapons. He's a former Formula One race car driver and FIA World Endurance champion. Now he spends his days covering the races and as an ambassador for Porsche. It's those latter duties that put Webber in the hot seat of a bright yellow and black GT3 RS for this video.

A circuit like the Grand Prix portion of the Nürburgring is a wonderful place for one to push a Porsche to its limits. With a car like the GT3 RS, most drivers wouldn't begin to touch those limits, but Webber can get the car there. To him, the engine sings and he says as much right away in the video. It's the aerodynamics of the car and the available grip, though, that earn high marks from Mark. They lead to a sensational level of balance that inspires enough confidence for Mark to commit to high speeds through all of the tarmac's twists and turns.

The car stops well, too, which also instills the right amount of positive feedback to keep pushing this Porsche. That's due in part to the fantastic (read: race-inspired) ducting on the front fenders. The brakes remain cool even while the on-track action heats up.

The 2019 Porsche 911 GT3 RS is a purpose-built road-legal race car. The fact that you can go to a dealer and purchase a 911 that can lap the Nürburgring Nordschleife in less than seven minutes is, quite frankly, mind blowing. It doesn't come cheap, nor should it considering how capable it is. If you want a Weissach Package-equipped GT3 RS like the one Webber drives in the video above, prepare to spend at least $206,550.

If you need one of the most capable street cars ever built, then perhaps that's money well spent.