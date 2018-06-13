Hyundai Veloster from "Ant-Man and The Wasp" stars in cheeky new commercial





Marvel fans will have a new superhero flick to catch in theaters this summer in "Ant-Man and The Wasp," and Hyundai has a starring role in the film. Specifically, the film will feature the 2019 Hyundai Veloster Turbo, and the brand has debuted a cheeky new advertisement to celebrate.

In the ad spot, a Veloster Turbo driver and police officers engage in an awkward standoff at a red light. One of the vehicles continues to rev its engine, and, of course, it appears the Veloster driver is the culprit. As the officers glare at the Veloster driver, a pint-sized version of the Veloster shows itself between the life-sized vehicles and rips away with authority.

The small car is based on the vehicle featured in the movie, which features a purple color scheme with flame graphics, Hot Wheels-inspired side pipes, and massive tires. In fact, we think the car would make an excellent Hot Wheels car as it stands. While there's probably more power lurking under the hood of the exaggerated model car, the Veloster Turbo for humans is no slouch. It features a 1.6-liter turbocharged inline-4 that makes 201 horsepower and 195 pound-feet of torque.

Hyundai's new ad began reaching television sets this past Monday to showcase the new Veloster and promote Marvel's latest film, which opens in theaters on July 6.

However, lucky fans residing in Los Angeles will have a chance to gain access to an early showing of the film. Hyundai will place toy versions of the model car seen in the ad around the city, and they will act as movie passes to the film. The exclusive screening will take place on July 3, and Hyundai will drop clues to the cars' whereabouts in late June.

You can watch the ad for yourself in the video above.

