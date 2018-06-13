2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Editions add dark hues, dose of performance

Jun 13, 2018

2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Performance Edition

GMC has added a splash of darkness and a dose of performance to the Yukon full-size SUV.

The brand on Monday revealed the 2019 Yukon Graphite Edition and Graphite Performance Edition.

The better of the two is undoubtedly the Yukon Graphite Performance Edition, which gains all of the exterior design elements plus a 6.2-liter V-8 engine. It's the same engine that graces the Tahoe Rally Sport Truck and Suburban Rally Sport Truck (RST) from Chevrolet.

However, the Chevys gain extra performance equipment, such as a new exhaust and bigger brakes; the Yukon Graphite Performance Edition only receives the gutsier V-8 and a specific tune for the SUV's magnetic ride suspension.

Other mechanical bits included with the Graphite Performance Edition include a 10-speed automatic transmission, active two-speed transfer case for 4WD models, trailer brake controller, high capacity air cleaner, and a 170-amp alternator. Inside, the performance-oriented SUV gains Bose active noise cancellation, a multi-color head-up display, and an 8-inch touchscreen with navigation.

2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Performance Edition

2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Performance Edition

Enlarge Photo

For those not looking for the extra go provided by the Graphite Performance Edition, the regular Graphite Edition adds loads of blacked-out elements. The host of changes include 22-inch bright machined wheels with carbon flash metallic pockets, black chrome grille mesh insert and fog lamp surrounds, body-color grille surround, black roof rails, gloss black beltline moldings, and more. The Graphite Performance Edition also gains the blacked-out trim.

GMC said both packages can be applied to the Yukon's SLT trim in both RWD and 4WD configurations. Buyers will have three exterior color options: Onyx Black, White Frost Tricoat and Dark Sky Metallic.

Pricing was not included in GMC's announcement, but the SUVs go on sale this summer.

HI-RES GALLERY: 2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Performance Edition
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Editions add dark hues, dose of performance 2019 GMC Yukon Graphite Editions add dark hues, dose of performance
2019 Volvo S60 first with Polestar Engineered performance upgrade 2019 Volvo S60 first with Polestar Engineered performance upgrade
2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video 2019 Audi S7 spy shots and video
2020 Audi R8 spy shots 2020 Audi R8 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 

Related Used Listings

Browse used listings in your area.
Listings Powered by


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.