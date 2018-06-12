Meet the NXT 360, the next-generation Humvee





AM General Humvee NXT 360 Enlarge Photo

The Hummer brand may have bit the dust last decade, but Humvee is still kicking. And the next-generation Humvee, the NXT 360, wants to kick some butt on the battlefield.

AM General debuted the new Humvee on Monday in Paris, France, at a defense and security exhibition and detailed the changes that make the NXT 360 an even greater force to be reckoned with. AM General called the NXT 360 the future of Light Tactical Vehicles, or LTVs, with improved resistance to blasts, enhanced off-road performance, a greater payload, and more power.

The NXT 360 uses an evolution of the High Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV) platform, now made more capable. Should the unfortunate occur and a blast strike the Humvee NXT 360, the military vehicle boasts several forms of kinetic energy protection, including blast seats and mats, and 360-degree protection and transparent armor that are both rated at the B7 protection level, which requires ballistic steel 14.5 mm thick. Additional protection is provided for the front wheels and rear wheels and center undercarriage.

Better yet, the 6.5-liter turbo-diesel V-8 engine should help provide a quick getaway with 250 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. All that grunt will help the latest Humvee maneuver through various types of terrain, and AM General said dual air compressors help the vehicle transition from soft to paved roads quicker.

Additionally, the vehicle boasts an even higher ground clearance and more wheel travel, increased approach and departure angles, and better traction. The updated Humvee also adds anti-lock brakes and stability control.

When it comes time to fire back, the NXT 360 will include a Hawkeye 105 mm Howitzer Kit. The weapon is capable of shooting eight rounds per minute for three minutes and has a sustained firing time of three rounds per minute. The weapon can also move 360 degrees without any stops.

AM General will deliver the Humvee NXT 360 as a standalone vehicle, but militaries can also purchase an upgrade kit. The kit will provide all of the NXT 360's upgrades and improvements to the previous M1100 series vehicles.

The Humvee is no longer the chosen form of military transit for the U.S. Armed Forces. It has been replaced by the Oshkosh JLTV. These upgrades could bring it new life, however.