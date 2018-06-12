Audi S6 spied, Mazda MX-5 upgraded, McLaren P1 Longtail teased: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Audi S6 spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Audi's redesigned S6 has been spotted for the first time. The new sport sedan is due on sale in 2019 and is expected to match the performance of the current V-8 model but with a V-6.

Mazda has added more power and features to its MX-5 Miata in Japan, where the car is known as the Roadster. We expect the same upgrades to be offered on U.S.-spec models for the 2019 model year.

British motorsport and engineering firm Lanzante has teased a new P1 GT Longtail model based on the P1 GTR hypercar. In case you're not familiar with your McLaren nomenclature, the P1 GT Longtail is essentially a spiritual successor to the legendary F1 GT Longtail of the 1990s.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Audi S6 spy shots

Mazda reveals updated MX-5 Miata with more power, features

Lanzante teases McLaren P1 GT Longtail

Jeep Grand Cherokee, Ford Explorer flunk passenger-side crash test

2019 Ford Mustang Shelby GT350 thunders in with upgraded aero, tires, brakes

Autopilot Buddy defeats Tesla's safety systems; it is not your friend

2020 Audi RS Q8 spy shots

Improved headlights net 2019 Mini Hardtop IIHS Top Safety Pick award

Apollo calls on Mercedes motorsport partner HWA to hone IE supercar

Quantum computers could make specialized batteries for Volkswagen EVs