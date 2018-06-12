Electric car startup Byton hints at sedan with K-Byte concept

Jun 12, 2018
Follow Viknesh

Byton K-Byte concept

Electric car startup Byton on Tuesday rolled out the K-Byte sedan concept in Shanghai, China.

The handsome design was presented during “Byton Night,” a preview event the company held ahead of the 2018 CES Asia where the K-Byte will make its formal debut Wednesday.

Byton first burst onto the scene in January at the 2018 CES in Las Vegas, where the company presented an SUV concept. The SUV, which Byton has since christened the M-Byte concept, is due to start sales in China in late 2019 and should start around $45,000.

The K-Byte will follow in 2021, and while its platform will be shared with the M-Byte the K-Byte should offer improved performance thanks to less weight and a more aerodynamic body. As a reminder, the M-Byte has been designed to fit 71- and 95-kilowatt-hour batteries, which should deliver 200 and 310 miles of range, respectively. A third model, a minivan, is also planned.

Byton K-Byte concept

Byton K-Byte concept

Enlarge Photo

Byton claims its cars will offer Level 4 self-driving technology, which the company is developing with Aurora Innovation. A Level 4 self-driving car can handle itself in set conditions, freeing the driver to do other things. Outside of the set conditions, the driver will have to take over and will be given ample time to prepare. Should the driver fail to take back control, a Level 4 self-driving car is able to bring itself safely to a stop.

Byton, which is headquartered in Nanjing, China, will focus on its home market initially but hopes to start sales in Europe and the United States by as early as 2020. Byton doesn't plan to have traditional dealerships but rather “brand stores” similar to those operated by Tesla in major cities.

The company announced Monday that it has raised a substantial $500 million in Series B funding. Investors in the round included Chinese battery maker Contemporary Amperex Technology, research company Tus-Holdings, and Chinese automaker FAW Group. The latter is currently Byton's biggest stakeholder.

HI-RES GALLERY: Byton K-Byte concept
Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots 2019 Porsche 911 Speedster spy shots
Apollo calls on Mercedes motorsport partner HWA to hone IE supercar Apollo calls on Mercedes motorsport partner HWA to hone IE supercar
Electric car startup Byton hints at sedan with K-Byte concept Electric car startup Byton hints at sedan with K-Byte concept
2020 Audi RS Q8 spy shots 2020 Audi RS Q8 spy shots
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.