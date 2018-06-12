Lanzante teases McLaren P1 GT Longtail

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Having already built a modern successor to the McLaren F1 LM based on the P1 hypercar, the folks at UK motorsport and engineering company Lanzante have turned their sights on another legendary F1: the F1 GT Longtail.

Lanzante is the same company that fielded the F1 GTR that won overall at the 1995 24 Hours of Le Mans, and on Sunday it released a teaser shot of a new P1 GT Longtail along with the message “coming soon.”

The car is based on a McLaren P1 GTR track car that has undergone Lanzante's road car conversion process and features a gorgeous coat of paint inspired by the XP Green used on the original F1 GT Longtail prototype (shown below) still in the ownership of McLaren.

We can't see the rear section but expect some unique body panels to justify the application of the Longtail name. The Longtail cars, as the name suggests, feature longer rear sections designed to increase downforce. Another key trait of the longtail cars was weight reduction.

The first of the Longtail cars was the F1 GTR Longtail race car designed for the 1997 season of the FIA GT Championship. For homologation purposes, the race car spawned the F1 GT Longtail road car, of which just three were made including the prototype, making them the rarest of road-going F1s.

It's possible Lanzante will also build three examples of its P1 GT Longtail, as the company's P1 LM production run matched that of the original F1 LM.

No specs have been mentioned but it's likely the powertrain is the standard P1 GTR's 986-horsepower hybrid setup combining a 3.8-liter twin-turbocharged V-8 with an electric motor. Performance numbers should include a 0-60 mph time approaching 2.5 seconds and a top speed somewhere above 217 mph.

Considering Lanzante plans to reveal the P1 GT Longtail soon, a debut at the 2018 Goodwood Festival of Speed starting July 12 is likely. Stay tuned.