2018 BMW M5 recalled over ECU and fuel pump woes

Jun 12, 2018

2018 BMW M5

2018 BMW M5

Owners of the 2018 BMW M5 should begin checking their mailboxes because nearly all of the new M5 are subject to a new recall over a faulty fuel pump.

According to the recall information on the National Highway Traffic and Safety Administration's website, 846 units of 2018 M5 will be recalled. BMW has also issued a stop-sale for any new M5s sitting on dealership lots.

Under some circumstances, the engine control unit (ECU) software may cause the fuel pump to stop, and, well, that's no good. If the fuel pump does fail, the car will stall, which increases the likelihood of a crash.

BMW dealerships will update the ECU software free of charge, and the work will not include any changes to the fuel pump itself. It's unclear if any incidents have been reported in relation to the recall.

Potential owners will have to wait awhile before bringing home one of Bavaria's latest sport sedans. That's a shame because we found a lot to love about the latest M5 in our first drive of the car. Although the powerplant remains largely the same, BMW's xDrive all-wheel-drive system provides a sense of urgency unknown to the previous-generation car. The 2018 M5 is also slightly lighter, despite the hefty AWD system.

BMW is expected to kick off the recall on July 6.

