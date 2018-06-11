10th Anniversary 2019 Lexus GS F and RC F have arrived

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Ten years ago, Lexus decided to kick up the performance factor of its luxury-focused lineup. The IS F ushered in a new era for the Japanese automaker, and the F brand family has only grown over the course of the last decade. To celebrate 10 years of F performance, Lexus has created 10th Anniversary editions of the 2019 Lexus GS F and RC F.

Both cars come painted in a matte finish called Nebula Gray and are fitted with 19-inch BBS wheels painted black.

In the cabin, both feature blue leather on the front seats contrasted by white elements. The RC F has blue accents on the steering wheel, shift lever, and instrument panel hood, as well as an embossed headliner. That blue mimics the blue found on the F badge.

The GS F goes a bit further. It gets a bit of blue leather on the side bolsters of the rear seats, plus blue leather on the steering wheel, shift knob, and center console. Blue carbon fiber trim is also found on the center console, while blue suede adorns the dash. It also has blue seat belts.

These are rare birds. Lexus plans to build just 240 examples of the RC F 10th Anniversary Edition for the U.S. Even more rare, the 10th Anniversary GS F will see just 100 units for the States.

Each one wears a hefty price tag, too. The GS F 10th Anniversary Edition is priced at $89,530, which is a $5,000 premium over the standard model. For the RC F 10th Anniversary Edition, Lexus has set pricing at $80,810. That's a colossal $16,160 over the price of a regular RC F. For the RC F, the package costs $9,000.

Beyond the unique color scheme, the 10th Anniversary Edition cars also get the $5,500 Performance Package, which includes a torque-vectoring rear differential, carbon fiber speed-activated rear wing, and a carbon fiber roof. This package was already standard on the GS F. The cars are also fitted with Intuitive Park Assist and triple-beam headlights. That helps explain part of the price difference for the RC F.

As a reminder, both cars pack proper heat under the hood. Lexus fits the GS F and RC F with the same 5.0-liter V-8 that produces 467 horsepower. This is a strong motor that revs well on its way up to its 7,300 rpm redline, making tremendous noise along the way. A set of forged connecting rods and titanium valves help keep the under-hood action both lightweight and strong.

Due to the rarity of these rides, you'll want to head down to your local Lexus dealer as soon as possible. The cars are on sale right now.