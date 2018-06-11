Rolls-Royce hosts a "Cars and Cognac" event

Jun 11, 2018
Rolls-Royce creates a Cars and Cognac event

Cars and Coffee-style events take place anywhere a dedicated group of car lovers is ready to wake up early and admire each other's rides. The original got its start in Southern California, but you can find a Cars and Coffee pretty much anywhere you go. A group of Rolls-Royce owners were recently treated to a different take on Cars and Coffee; this one took place last Friday night and was dubbed Cars and Cognac.

The setting was the Soho Farmhouse, a rustic yet high-end members club sitting on 100 acres in the Oxfordshire, England, countryside. In the dining space, Rolls-Royce parked a Dawn Black Badge, an Adamas Collection Dawn, and a Phantom. The boot of the Phantom Phantom held a bespoke picnic basket that housed several types of cognac.

A cognac sommelier was on hand to provide tasting notes and the guests were treated to all sorts of top-notch spirits. Of course, they also dove deeper into the lifestyle that comes along with owning a Rolls-Royce. Those guests who wanted to hang around and "learn more" about the alcohol were invited to spend the evening at the Soho Farmhouse. For the others, Rolls-Royce was ready with a car and driver to return them to their homes.

Not many brands could pull off a car and alcohol paired event. Rolls-Royce, however, is probably the best marque to handle an event dubbed Cars and Cognac.

Now we're left thinking of other Cars and Coffee-style events that other automakers can produce. Perhaps a Cars and Vape Juice gathering for Subaru owners? Or maybe Cars and Thrill Seeking Pedestrians organized by a local Ford Mustang owners club?

