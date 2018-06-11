"Forza Horizon 4" to bring more than 450 cars and a virtual UK to your Xbox

Follow Jeff Add to circle



The video game industry conference known as E3 rolled out this weekend in Los Angeles and with it comes great new titles for your preferred gaming console. For Xbox-owning automotive enthusiasts, that includes the world of "Forza." Microsoft's top-tier racing game has returned with a new version of its arcade-racer variant called "Forza Horizon 4." It will arrive packing a slew of cool new cars and this time the action will unfold all over the United Kingdom.

"Forza Horizon 2" allowed players to rip across landscapes in Colorado, Southern France, and Northern Italy. More recently, "Forza Horizon 3" featured Australia. Now it's the UK's turn to join in on the virtual fun, and with the UK comes a new seasonal weather dynamic. As the seasons change on screen so do the driving dynamics of the vehicles and the roads (or rally stages) on which you're driving.

Developers Turn 10 Studios and Playground Games say that more than 450 cars are ready for the new title. For the launch video, it's McLaren's new hypercar, the Senna, that gets serious screen time. But a few other automotive friends join the fun and a number of them have deep British roots. A Jaguar F-Type and an Aston Martin Vulcan make strong appearances before an MGB GT drifts through a rainy corner. The French-German Bugatti Chiron also has a starring role.

Of course, players will be able to choose from many other vehicles, and they'll be focused for all sorts of different driving situations. The "Forza Horizon" series gameplay is very enjoyable for anyone who likes supercars, off-road trophy trucks, or cruising around in classic cars. Now, players will be able to do so in glorious 4K at a crisp 60 frames per second. That is, of course, if you've already upgraded to the latest hardware that is the Xbox One X and a proper TV.

If all of this sounds good to you, then pull out your calendar and flip ahead to this fall. "Forza Horizon 4" arrives on October 2 for both the Xbox and PC gamers. If you can't wait quite that long, those who buy the Ultimate Edition will be able to start virtually ripping around the UK on September 28.

In the meantime, watch the trailer above for a taste of the forthcoming action.