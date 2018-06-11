Mercedes-Benz GLE spied, Porsche Taycan confirmed, Vettel wins in Canada: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

Mercedes-Benz is working on a redesign for its GLE, and the new model should arrive soon judging by the lack of camouflage gear on the latest prototypes. The designers have also adopted a more rugged look for the body, with what appears to be wide wheel arches leading into a narrow cabin.

Porsche has teased the production version of its Mission E and confirmed the electric fastback will be called a Taycan. The name apparently means “spirited young horse” in some early eastern languages.

Sebastian Vettel has won the 2018 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix. It's the first time a Ferrari driver has won the race in 14 years.

2019 Mercedes-Benz GLE spy shots and video

Porsche Taycan chosen as name for production Mission E

Vettel back on top after 2018 Formula 1 Canadian Grand Prix

2018 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross review update: 8-bit in a 4K world

Your new hero stuffed an LS9 into a 1998 Chevy Tahoe, and it's for sale

Waymo purchase of Chrysler Pacifica Hybrids may limit consumer access to federal rebate

Brabham BT62 to wear liveries inspired by Brabham F1 winners

Kia recalls 508,000 vehicles over airbags that may not deploy

“Back to the Future” creator brings DeLorean time machine to Jay Leno's Garage

World's largest electric-car rally kicks off in Switzerland