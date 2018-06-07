Hyundai N announces performance parts line





2019 Hyundai Veloster N Enlarge Photo

Hyundai and its newly founded N performance division have plans to transform performance and sports cars across the globe. Today, N laid out how it plans to accomplish such a goal.

The basic formula isn't anything new; N will continue to build dedicated performance cars, while new N Line vehicles will complement the true N models. N Line vehicles will include N Option design and parts. The N Option customization parts will also be available for every single Hyundai model across the Korean brand's lineup.

Aside from the core strategy, Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President and head of the High Performance Vehicle & Motorsport Division, explained how the division will succeed.

Schemera said the performance brand will continue to provide performance-vehicle experience for everyday drivers, and each N car will channel motorsport. Thus far, N has pulled the wraps off of the i30 N for the global market, and the Veloster N for the North American market. Both cars boast a 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4 that generates up to 275 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque.

The N chief didn't provide any data on the Veloster N (it's not on sale just yet), but he shared positive feedback to the i30 N. In fact, the Korean brand's first hot hatchback has been so well received that Hyundai is considering a production increase to meet demand.

In the future, we very well could see the N badge grace the Hyundai Kona crossover. Such a car is reportedly already in development, but it's a second car that really stirs us. Hyundai's N division is also keen to potentially produce a standalone sports car, possibly akin to the Veloster Midship concept.